ISIS handles celebrate as Britain is hit by terror again

One can anticipate ISIS responsibility as Britain was hit by terror again. Several jihadist groups were celebrating on Twitter as Scotland Yard and emergency services responded to three incidents on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market and Vauxhall.

Multiple casualties were feared on Saturday night. Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident on London Bridge was being treated as a "potential act of terrorism".

Intelligence Bureau officials who are monitoring the attack from India tell OneIndia that it looks like a classic ISIS styled 'lone wolf' attack.

An IB official said that there were congratulatory messages being circulated on the messaging service, Telegram by ISIS groups and its sympathisers. They will claim responsibility for the same.

It is a classic ISIS styled attack and is text book said the official. He further added that the ISIS it may be recalled had released a hand book online in which it spoke about such attacks. Use a stone, a knife, push someone down the building, but kill any non-believer the ISIS had said in the book.

OneIndia News