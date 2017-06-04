Potential act of terror says May as Britain is hit again

Seven people were feared dead and that two attackers were shot dead near London Bridge, news agency Reuters reported.

Scotland Yard and emergency services responded to three incidents on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market and Vauxhall as multiple casualties were feared on Saturday night. Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident on London Bridge was being treated as a "potential act of terrorism".

Scotland Yard was looking for three men who reportedly arrived at London Bridge around 2210 GMT and stabbed people randomly. The van in which they arrived hit some pedestrians. The incident comes close on the heels of the March 22 incident on Westminster Bridge in which five people were killed.

Scotland Yard said shots had been fired following stabbings, while the London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were attending the London Bridge incident. The bridge was closed from both directions.

There was much panic and confusion as packed bars and restaurants told customers to leave. Witnesses said a white van mounted the pavement on the bridge and drove into people.

An eyewitness taxi driver told LBC radio said: "A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down. Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random."

