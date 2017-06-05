London Bridge attack: The Pakistan connection

The focus is back on Pakistan and this time in connection with the London Bridge terror attack. Seven persons including three attackers were killed in the attack that took place on Sunday.

One of the attackers who was killed was of Pakistan origin, investigations have found. The Metropolitan police have revealed the name of the attacker. Twenty-seven-year-old Abz is also described by The Sun in its report as an ex-London Tube worker and a 'family man', who appeared on a Channel 4 TV documentary titled "The Jihadis Next Door" not too long ago and unfurled a jihadist flag in a park in an attempt to radicalise young kids. The police say that he was the ring leader of the attack.

A British daily said that at the time of his killing, Abz was pictured wearing an Arsenal strip. Abz identity was revealed through a former friend, who contacted the police about the terror thug's extremist views, and claimed that this father of two had gotten increasingly radicalised by watching twisted YouTube videos.

He said Abz had become brainwashed after watching clips of American hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril which was easily accessible on YouTube and is so even now.

A friend of Abz described him as a person who was shady. He was on to drugs, the friend also said. He, however, adds that when he became radicalized, all that changed. He used to ask neighbours whether they prayed or not.

