Trump pitches for travel ban as Britain is hit again by terror

Washington, Jun 4: President Donald Trump offered US help to Britain in response to reports of three violent incidents including a vehicle mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge.

"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!," Trump wrote on Twitter. Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter.

Minutes before the tweet offering aid, without mentioning the London violence Trump wrote a tweet plugging his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries.

The Justice Department on Thursday went to the Supreme Court to ask that it be reinstated immediately after it has been held up repeatedly in lower courts. Trump tweeted: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

PTI