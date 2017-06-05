London attackers named as Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane

The Scotland Yard Police on Monday named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Khuram Shazad Butt, who is 27-year-old was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan while Rachid Redouane, 30, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar.

Eleven people, including seven women, are already in custody in connection with the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Around seven persons were killed when a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday.

Three male suspects were shot dead by police. Police believe all of those directly responsible for the attack have been killed.

Prime Minister Theresa May had said that she has been following updates from police and security officials, and she could confirm that the incident in London was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

