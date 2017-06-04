Modi expresses shock and anguish over London attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market killing six people and injuring 30 others.

Condemning the incident in the strongest of terms, Modi said,''Attacks in London shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.''

At least six people were killed by attackers near London Bridge on Saturday, police said. Police said three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market. London police believe that there were no more than three attackers responsible for the incidents.

The incidents in London come less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in the northern city of Manchester when a suicide-bomber detonated explosives as fans were leaving a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.

In the wake of the Manchester attack, the UK government increased the terror alert to critical, the highest level, and deployed the army to support police.

OneINdia News