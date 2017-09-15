Theresa May says London train bomb intended to cause 'significant harm'

British PM Theresa May on Friday said that London train bomb intended to cause 'significant harm'.

An improvised explosive device set off a small fire on a rush-hour train at a London subway station injuring at least 18 people Friday, none seriously, in an incident that British officials and police called a terrorist attack.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. local time, when London's Underground system is crowded with commuters and children going to school. Most of the injuries were flash burns, London's Metropolitan Police said.

OneIndia News