Many hurt as vehicle rams pedestrians in North London

A number of casualties were reported after a vehicle struck pedestrians in North London. One person has been arrested following the incident on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, BBC reported. Officers were called at 12.20 BST and are at the scene with other emergency services, the Metropolitan Police said.

"We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road, " A London Ambulance Service spokesman said. London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the scene.

Meanwhile the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said a van "intentionally" ran over worshippers. Many of the victims are believed to have just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast.

