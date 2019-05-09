Jharkhand govt jobs: How to apply online for JPSC assistant professor jobs; Last date May 15

Ranchi

Ranchi, May 09: Jharkhand govt jobs are up for grabs and JPSC has announced 262 job openings for the post of Assistant Professor. The last date to apply for JPSC assistant professor vacancies is May 15, 2019. JPSC released an official notification for recruitment of Assistant Professors for medical colleges of Jharkhand on April 23, 2019, on official website.

JPSC jobs or the vacancies announced by Jharkhand Public Service Commission are govt jobs and the notification for these jobs are announced on JPSC official website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/.

JPSC official notification and how to apply for jpsc assistant professor jobs: Click Here

Download official notification for JPSC recruitment 2019 Assistant Professor: Click Here

JPSC Assistant Professor recruitment would be done through an examination.

Apply online for JPSC Assistant Professor vacancies: Steps



Visit www.jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link which says " Click here for Online Application for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand."

On this page, please read the instructions carefully click on "Click here for new registration".

Fill in the basic information and register first.

Using the username password generated after registration, log in.

Fill up the form

Make online payment

Submit

