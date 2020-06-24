UPPSC PCS Result 2018 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: The UPPSC PCS Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam will now have to appear for round two.

In all 16,738 candidates took part in the exams of which 2,668 have qualified as per official data. Now these candidates will have to clear the interview round and they would employed on the basis of merit. There are 94 vacancies which will be filled up through this exam.

It must be recalled that the results of the female candidates belonging to other states who was declared qualified for the PCS (Mains) exam 2018 through the additional result would be subject to the final judgment by the High Court.

Those who are selected will be hired on a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600 with a grade pay of Rs 5,400. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to download UPPSC PCS Result 2018:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout