Uncover the treasures of Royal Rajasthan with IRCTC: Check date, time, tour package

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 19: Want to explore the vibrant Indian state, Rajasthan? You need to check this amazing 8-day tour package by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.The affordable tour package by the Indian Railways will cover destinations like Jaipur, Pushkar , Jodhpur, Mount Abu, Udaipur.

"A state that invites visitors with melodic tune of 'Padhaaro Maare Desh' (Come to My Land), Rajasthan beckons the rich culture and history of India. Most of us recognize Rajasthan as a state of vibrant folk dance and music, gigantic forts and palaces, spicy food, colorful and large turbans, extensive golden sand desert, camels and the pride of Rajasthani men, Moochh (Moustache). Thus making it an incredible place to visit and enjoy unforgettable holidays," IRCTC said.

"Sprawling in an area of 342239 sq km, Rajasthan is a North Indian state which seems befitting for visitors of all ages. In other words, tours in Rajasthan are a way to acquaint one with history, culture, wildlife and nature along with adventure of a place that is just so exceptional," it added.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 7 nights and 8 days.

The tourists will board special flight at Lucknow.

The journey will begin 12-Nov'2022

Cost of the package (per person)

Single person: Rs 59,500/

Two people: Rs 47600/-

Three people: Rs 45600/-

Child with bed: Rs 39700/-

Child without bed: Rs 38100/-

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 22:31 [IST]