YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 released: Download before this date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 released: Download before this date

    The preliminary examination admit card can be downloaded up to July 13. The selection process for SBI Clerk comprises of preliminary examination followed by the main exam. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
    • Check all details on the admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    sbi admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X