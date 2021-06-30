SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 released: Download before this date

New Delhi, June 30: The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The preliminary examination admit card can be downloaded up to July 13. The selection process for SBI Clerk comprises of preliminary examination followed by the main exam. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website

Enter required details

Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check all details on the admit card

Download

Take a printout

