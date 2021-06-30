Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 released: Download before this date
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 30: The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The preliminary examination admit card can be downloaded up to July 13. The selection process for SBI Clerk comprises of preliminary examination followed by the main exam. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.
How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021:
- Go to sbi.co.in
- Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website
- Enter required details
- Submit
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Check all details on the admit card
- Download
- Take a printout
Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 8:36 [IST]