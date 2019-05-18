  • search
    RRB JE Admit Card 2019 to be declared today, direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card would have information such as the name, exam centre, registration number, exam date, exam time, venue and other instructions. The RRB had announced 13,784 vacancies for the pst of Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) in Indian Railways. The results once declared will be available http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

    How to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Click on RRB Admit Card 2019
    • Enter the required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
