Puducherry Beach Festival 2022: Date, Time, Locations, Full List of Events and Activities

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: Are you planning to visit Puducherry? Let's give you another reason to make your trip memorable. Puducherry is all set to host organise a four-day beach festival from April 13 to April 16.

The four-day beach festival, 'I Sea Pondy 2022,' is being organised by the rourism department. The festival being held held in order to attract more tourists post-covid era.

The festival will be spread across 4 locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach.

Puducherry Beach Festival 2022 Events:

Fashion show

Sky lantern display

Live band performances

Kite flying

Silambam and Uriyadi events

Violin concert

Volleyball tournament

Folklore music and dance

Cine orchestra

Bubble show

Catamaran race

Puppet show

Gymnastics

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 15:21 [IST]