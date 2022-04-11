YouTube
    Puducherry Beach Festival 2022: Date, Time, Locations, Full List of Events and Activities

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Are you planning to visit Puducherry? Let's give you another reason to make your trip memorable. Puducherry is all set to host organise a four-day beach festival from April 13 to April 16.

    The four-day beach festival, 'I Sea Pondy 2022,' is being organised by the rourism department. The festival being held held in order to attract more tourists post-covid era.

    The festival will be spread across 4 locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach.

    Puducherry Beach Festival 2022 Events:

    • Fashion show
    • Sky lantern display
    • Live band performances
    • Kite flying
    • Silambam and Uriyadi events
    • Violin concert
    • Volleyball tournament
    • Folklore music and dance
    • Cine orchestra
    • Bubble show
    • Catamaran race
    • Puppet show
    • Gymnastics

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
    X