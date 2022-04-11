Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Puducherry Beach Festival 2022: Date, Time, Locations, Full List of Events and Activities
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 11: Are you planning to visit Puducherry? Let's give you another reason to make your trip memorable. Puducherry is all set to host organise a four-day beach festival from April 13 to April 16.
The four-day beach festival, 'I Sea Pondy 2022,' is being organised by the rourism department. The festival being held held in order to attract more tourists post-covid era.
The festival will be spread across 4 locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach.
Puducherry Beach Festival 2022 Events:
- Fashion show
- Sky lantern display
- Live band performances
- Kite flying
- Silambam and Uriyadi events
- Violin concert
- Volleyball tournament
- Folklore music and dance
- Cine orchestra
- Bubble show
- Catamaran race
- Puppet show
- Gymnastics
Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 15:21 [IST]