  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Main 2020 results declared: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The JEE Main 2020 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the National Testing Agency for the exams held between January 7 and 9.

    JEE Main 2020 results declared: Direct link to download

    A total of 9,21,261 candidates had registered for the exams. The exams were held at 570 exam centres across the country and abroad as well. The results are available on http://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain-January-2020-auth.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee results

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue