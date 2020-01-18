JEE Main 2020 results declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The JEE Main 2020 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the National Testing Agency for the exams held between January 7 and 9.

A total of 9,21,261 candidates had registered for the exams. The exams were held at 570 exam centres across the country and abroad as well. The results are available on http://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain-January-2020-auth.