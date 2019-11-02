  • search
    IBPS RRB Scores 2019 for Scale I, II, III released, direct link, official website to check

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The IBPS RRB Scores 2019 for Scale I, II, III have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted for the recruitment of Group-A officers. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to access the results. The links would have the scores of the online exam conducted for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VII) for recruitment of Group A Officers (Scale I, II, III). The results are available on ibps.in.

    Direct link to check result: https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-viii/

    How to check IBPS RRB Scores 2019 for Scale I, II, III:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the exam scores link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View Results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
