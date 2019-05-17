  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card for Western Region

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The SSC CGL 2018 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Western Region and the exam will be held from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit cards are being released region wise.

    Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card for Western Region

    It may be recalled that the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Western region had been released earlier. All candidates will have to download the admit card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card is available on https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php.

    How to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue