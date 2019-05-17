Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card for Western Region

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 17: The SSC CGL 2018 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Western Region and the exam will be held from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit cards are being released region wise.

It may be recalled that the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Western region had been released earlier. All candidates will have to download the admit card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card is available on https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php.

How to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card

Go to https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php

Click on the link sscwr.net

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout