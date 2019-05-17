Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card for Western Region
New Delhi, May 17: The SSC CGL 2018 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Western Region and the exam will be held from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit cards are being released region wise.
It may be recalled that the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Western region had been released earlier. All candidates will have to download the admit card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card is available on https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php.
How to download SSC CGL 2018 admit card
- Go to https://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php
- Click on the link sscwr.net
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout