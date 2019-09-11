Direct link to check KV Recruitment exam result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: The KV Recruitment exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment notice as released for the posts of principals, vice principals, teachers and librarians.

The results for the post of clerk and stenographer have also been released.

In all a total of 8,339 are to be filled up for the posts. The candidates who are selected are liable to be posted anywhere in the country. There are 1,204 KVs across the country. The Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are affiliated to the CBSE. The direct link to check the result is https://kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement.