  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check KV Recruitment exam result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The KV Recruitment exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment notice as released for the posts of principals, vice principals, teachers and librarians.

    Direct link to check KV Recruitment exam result 2019

    The results for the post of clerk and stenographer have also been released.

    In all a total of 8,339 are to be filled up for the posts. The candidates who are selected are liable to be posted anywhere in the country. There are 1,204 KVs across the country. The Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are affiliated to the CBSE. The direct link to check the result is https://kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue