Direct link to check DUET Answer Key 2021

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: The DUET Answer Key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer keys for MPhil and PhD exams have been released. Below we are providing the candidates with the direct link and one can check the correct answers asked in the entrance exam. Candidates have also been allowed to raise objections if they find that the questions or answers asked in the exam are wrong.

Candidates can use the challenge window by keying in their application number and date of birth. Along with the answer keys the NTA has also uploaded the question papers and candidates' responses. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys of 54 MPhil and PhD courses until October 27. A fee of Rs 200 per question will have to be paid.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 27 October 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)," the NTA said. The direct link to check the DUET Answer Key 2021 is http://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 13:31 [IST]