YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    School headmaster with fake degrees, fired

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pratapgarh, Sep 1: A government school headmaster was sacked here as his educational degrees were found to be fake, 13 years after he joined the service. Instructions have also been issued to recover the salary paid to him till now and lodge a fraud case against him.

    Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said on Thursday that Rohit Kumar Yadav, posted as a headmaster in the Ahibaranpur primary school in Kunda tehsil, was dismissed on Wednesday as he possessed fake BSc and BEd degrees.

    School headmaster with fake degrees, fired
    Representational Image

    Singh said Rajnath Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, had alleged in a complaint to the additional director of the Basic Education Department on February 17 last year that Yadav's degrees were fake.

    Battling cancer, Lucknow girl scores 97.75 in class 12Battling cancer, Lucknow girl scores 97.75 in class 12

    The department got the degrees verified from Lucknow University. He said after a notice was issued to him in this case, Yadav demanded a fresh investigation. The fresh investigation re-confirmed that the degrees were fake, Singh said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    sacked school certificate

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X