Muzaffarnagar, Sep 16: A local court has sentenced a man and his father to life imprisonment for killing his wife in Shamli district.

Additional District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on Sudhir kumar and Harpal Singh after holding them guilty under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) here.

According to prosecution lawyer Jitender Tyagi, the woman was strangulated to death by the accused, who later dumped her body in Hind village in the district in 2014.

