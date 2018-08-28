  • search

Farmer commits suicide in UP’s Shamli

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28: A 32-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said today.

    The reason behind him taking the extreme step is not yet known. The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, they said.

    Farmer commits suicide in UP’s Shamli
    Representational Image

    He was found hanging from a ceiling hook of a room near his field last evening, police said.

    Also Read | MP: Man, two daughters die while ascending well

    The matter is being probed.

    For More Lucknow News, Click here

    Read more about:

    farmer suicide luckni lucknow

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue