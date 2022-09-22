Malaysian ship hits fishing boat off Cochin coast, no casualty reported

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

Kochi

Kochi, Sept 22: Some fishermen sustained minor injuries when a foreign merchant vessel hit a fishing boat in the shipping route off Cochin coast early on Thursday.

According to the Coastal police station authorities in Beypore near here, the incident took place at around 5.30 am. " The boat, 17 Al Mareen, sailed off to Arabian sea from here on 17 September with 13 crew onboard, including 11 North Indians and two Tamil natives. As per information made available, a Malaysian ship hit the boat on its rear. There is no casualty but few sustained injuries," Apputty, the station house officer, said.

Beypore coastal police registered a case on the complaint filed by the fishing boat owner Ali Akbar. The case would be referred to Cochin coastal police for further investigation, the SHO said, adding that the Coast Guard has already been alerted.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 17:34 [IST]