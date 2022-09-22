YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Malaysian ship hits fishing boat off Cochin coast, no casualty reported

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Sept 22: Some fishermen sustained minor injuries when a foreign merchant vessel hit a fishing boat in the shipping route off Cochin coast early on Thursday.

    According to the Coastal police station authorities in Beypore near here, the incident took place at around 5.30 am. " The boat, 17 Al Mareen, sailed off to Arabian sea from here on 17 September with 13 crew onboard, including 11 North Indians and two Tamil natives. As per information made available, a Malaysian ship hit the boat on its rear. There is no casualty but few sustained injuries," Apputty, the station house officer, said.

    Malaysian ship hits fishing boat off Cochin coast, no casualty reported

    Russian embassy takes up with MEA detention of its ship in CochinRussian embassy takes up with MEA detention of its ship in Cochin

    Beypore coastal police registered a case on the complaint filed by the fishing boat owner Ali Akbar. The case would be referred to Cochin coastal police for further investigation, the SHO said, adding that the Coast Guard has already been alerted.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    fisherman boat cochin

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X