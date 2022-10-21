YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cop held for stealing gold ornaments from friend's house

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Oct 21: A civil police officer was arrested for allegedly stealing eight sovereigns of gold ornaments from his friend's house, police said on Friday.

    Amal Dev (35), who was attached with the Ernakulam city Armed Reserve camp (AR Camp) was arrested on Thursday night based on a complaint given over the theft of gold ornaments from the house of a Njarakkal resident.

    Cop held for stealing gold ornaments from friends house

    "He was a regular visitor to his friend's house. The incident happened on October 13. We received a complaint and the investigation on the visitors of the house led to him," Njarakkal police told PTI.

    Mumbai: Gold, cash worth over a crore recovered from rail passengerMumbai: Gold, cash worth over a crore recovered from rail passenger

    Police suspect that online rummy gaming led him to steal money. He was arrested on Thursday night, police said. This incident came weeks after another policeman was suspended for allegedly stealing mangoes from a fruit shop in the night. He was caught on CCTV. However, that case was compromised with the shop owner.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    arrested stealing police gold

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X