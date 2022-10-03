YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mumbai: Gold, cash worth over a crore recovered from rail passenger

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 03: Unaccounted cash and two gold biscuits collectively worth Rs 1.71 crore were found in the backpack of a passenger at Titwala railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said on Monday.

    The cash and gold biscuits were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

    Mumbai: Gold, cash worth over a crore recovered from rail passenger
    Representational Image

    A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Ganesh Mondal, who was moving suspiciously on the railway station platform, on October 1, news agency PTI reported.

    Police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket in PunjabPolice bust inter-state arms smuggling racket in Punjab

    The search of his backpack revealed he was carrying Rs 56 lakh cash and two gold biscuits worth Rs 1,15,16,903, the official said, adding that Mondal cannot give a satisfactory reply about the source of the money and gold.

    Mondal told RPF officials that he was coming from Lucknow and travelled in Pushpak Express.

    Income Tax officials were informed about the seizure and the case was handed over to them, he said.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai railway protection force

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X