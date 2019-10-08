Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale in France, performs "Shastra Pooja"

Paris, Oct 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Tuesday received first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets at the Dassault facility in Mérignac near Bordeaux, France. India and France had inked a deal in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore.

Though Singh received the first of the 36 Rafale jets today, the next batch of four aircrafts will come to India only by May next year. The Defence Minister arrived at Bordeux, France, today to attend the induction ceremony of Rafale.

The Defence Minister also perform "Shastra Puja" (a custom followed during Dussehra) and will later take a sortie in the aircraft. As per the latest report, Singh is at the Merignac airbase near Bordeaux where Rafale would be handed over.

"I am happy that the delivery of Rafale aircraft is on schedule, I am confident that this will add further strength to our Air Force. I wish cooperation between our two major democracies further increases in all sectors...Today marks a new milestone in India-France strategic partnership. I look forward to taking a sortie in the Rafale aircraft," Singh said at Mérignac.

The date was chosen for formally receiving the aircraft because today is Dussehra and also the Air Force Day in India.

"In India, today is the festival of Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi where we celebrate victory over evil. It is also the 87th Air Force Day, therefore the day becomes symbolic in so many ways," he added.

During his sortie, the Defence Minister will sit in the rear cockpit while a French pilot flies the customised Rafale fighter jet with tail number RB-01.

The Dassault made fighter is likely to be inducted into the IAF's 'Golden Arrows' 17 Squadron which was was disbanded in 2016.

Earlier today, Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron. After his talks with Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Singh flew to Merignac, a suburb of the south-western French town of Bordeaux, where he will participate in the official handover ceremony for the first Rafale combat jet acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India and France had inked a deal in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

Why India badly needed Rafale fighters?

Rafale is technologically more advanced than any fighters that IAF has. Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft while the Mirage 2000 and the Su-30 MkI which IAF uses are third or fourth-generation fighters. LCA Tejas is considered as a fourth-generation in terms of avionics and technology but it is too small an aircraft to make a difference.

With barely 32 squadrons of fighter aircraft currently in inventory, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is staring at a massive problem. The IAF should ideally have a strength of 42 combat squadrons to be fully prepared for a two-front war.

India will only be the fourth country, after France, Egypt and Qatar, to fly the Rafale. Though Singh will receive the first of the 36 Rafale jets today, the first batch of four aircraft will come to India only by May next year.