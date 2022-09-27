YouTube
    PM Modi attends State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and conveyed his deepest condolences over the sudden demise of former prime minister Shinzo Abe as he underlined the late Japanese leader's contributions in strengthening the bilateral partnership as well as his vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo
    Narendra Modi attended the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

    During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of Abe and noted his contributions in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

    ''I am feeling very sad about the sudden death of former premier Abe... He took Japan-India relations to a greater level and also expanded it in many areas,'' Modi, who shared a close friendship with the slain Japanese leader, said.

    Japan holds state funeral for slain PM Shinzo AbeJapan holds state funeral for slain PM Shinzo Abe

    Modi recalled that when he visited Japan last time, he had a long conversation with Abe.

    ''India is missing Shinzo Abe,'' he added. ''I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights,'' Modi told Kishida.

    narendra modi shinzo abe tokyo assassination

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:58 [IST]
