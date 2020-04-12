  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Apr 12: Pakistan's coronavirus cases have reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday.

    Pakistan reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

    The Ministry of National Health Services reported on its website that 1,026 patients had recovered while 37 were reported to be in critical condition. In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died due to COVID-19, taking the total number of dead in Pakistan to 86, it said.

    The number of coronavirus cases has reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported in one day, it said.

    The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,425 cases, Sindh 1,318, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 216, Islamabad 119 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 35. The data showed that so far 61,801 tested had been conducted, including 2,805 in the last one day.

    A steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday. The officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to extend it or not. There is high possibility that it would be extended as Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.

    The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000. Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X