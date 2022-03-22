Sidelined by Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz may not be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif conviction: This will be remembered as a black day in history, says Shahbaz

Opposition nominates Shahbaz Sharif as PM candidate if Imran Khan falls

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Mar 22: The PML-N has nominated former Pakistan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif as the candidate for PM in the wake of the ouster of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz said that the Opposition in Pakistan will sit and decide on the appointment of the next candidate for PM, but the party will nominate Shahbaz Sharif.

Your game is over Imran Khan she said while adding that the ruling PTI party had officially broken up. Imran Khan says that there is an international conspiracy against him. He himself conspires against himself and had he fulfilled his duty, there would be no reason for him to mobilise one million people, she also added.

The National Assembly of Pakistan will convene on Friday and take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Around 100 lawmakers from the PML-N and Pakistan's People's Party submitted the no-confidence motion on March 8.

The Opposition alleged that the PTI government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and spiralling inflation in Pakistan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:04 [IST]