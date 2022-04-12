WATCH: SpaceX rocket blasts off for ISS with first all-private crew; Tickets cost $55 million

Watch: Shahbaz Sharif becomes a Tysone before a mic

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: Shahbaz Sharif took over as Pakistan's Prime Minister following the ouster of Imran Khan by the national general assembly.

Sharif is quite an animated man and while speaking aggressively he has very often knocked off mics. Many users have shared his videos of where Sharif's is seen getting very animated and knocking down mics.

Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif next PM of Pakistan and his highly entertaining hand movements, one user wrote while sharing the video.

Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements 😂😂 #ShahbazSharif #ImranKhan #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/FdtVtkgt2v — Farhad Khan (@Farhadkhan998) April 9, 2022

Many others have compiled the videos and even shared memes. Do have a look at them, they will sure make your day.

Another user wrote, India should not take Shahbaz Sharif lightly. He is literally a mover and shaker.

India must not take Shahbaz Sharif lightly. He is literally a mover and shaker. https://t.co/bM8yPLOC9q — Sudipto (@SudiptoDoc) April 10, 2022

Shahbaz Sharif is the brother of former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. On Monday Sharif was appointed as the new PM of Pakistan by the national general assembly. He will be sworn as PM later today.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:40 [IST]