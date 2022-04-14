Swords are out: Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif supporters come to blows, watch video

Are Pakistanis happy with Imran Khan's ouster? Here's what survey says

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Apr 14: The swords are out and the enmity has translated into the streets. The supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and current PM Shahbaz Sharif came to blows.

The incident took place at a high end hotel recently and a video of the incident shows both groups throwing good and drinks kept on the table. With complete dedication to their respective leaders, they also engage in a verbal duel.

In the video a man in black clothes appears out of nowhere and delivers a solid blow on an old man.

The old man falls to the floor and is then dragged, while other attempts to stop the man who delivered the punch.

Brawl breaks out between supporters of Imran and Sharifs. Pen-chor pen-chor and objects hurled at each other. pic.twitter.com/dKIOmehmbT — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 12, 2022

"Brawl breaks out between supporters of Imran and Sharif. Pen-chor pen-chor and objects hurled at each other," Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI said in a tweet while also sharing the video.

Khan was removed from power following a no-trust vote last week. Following this Sharif, the brother of Nawaz Sharif became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Khan has blamed a foreign conspiracy for his ouster.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 13:15 [IST]