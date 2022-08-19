India
    Ease of doing protest in Pakistan: Check out the Automatic Laanat Machine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 19: A political protest in Pakistan has become so normal that it is like brushing your teeth. In the midst of the protests against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the protesters have created an innovative machine called the Automatic Laanat Machine. This is to ease the burden of protesting.

    "The start-up ecosystem in Pakistan has truly come of age. This #AutomaticLaanatMachine is the latest invention from the land of the pure, " read the caption to this fascinating video shared by Major Gaurav Arya.

    Ease of doing protest in Pakistan: Check out the Automatic Laanat Machine

    One of the men can be seen pulling a lever, which causes slippers to be hit over the face of the photographs of the leaders.

    Many users have given different types of reactions to this video which has been viewed over 3 lakh times.

    Farmers' protest: SKM to begin 72-hour stir from today, to seek justice in Lakhimpur Kheri caseFarmers' protest: SKM to begin 72-hour stir from today, to seek justice in Lakhimpur Kheri case

    "This is genuinely awesome." "Wonderful automation! Who says Pakistan is not technically, a developed nation?" "Automatic Laanat Machine....innovation to the next level," were some of the reactions to this video.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:43 [IST]
    X