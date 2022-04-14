YouTube
    Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has quite a colourful past and this is probably why there have been lots of reports on his personal life. Notably, there have been unconfirmed reports about his married life doing rounds on social media sites.

    Fact Check: Is Pakistan new PM Shahbaz Sharif married to 7 women?

    One such report is that Shahbaz Sharif is married to seven women. A photo circulating on WhatsApp claimed that the new Pakistan Prime Minister is having seven wives. In the viral photo, he along with seven women can be seen.

    On closely looking at the picture, it becomes clear that it is a fake picture since some women in the picture are actresses. It looks like a handy work of a miscreant who has created a fake photo and collaged the Pak PM's with seven women including one-time popular actress Veena Malik.

    Coming to Sharif's marriages, he has reportedly married five times although his Wikipedia profile married only twice. He had first tied the knot with Nusrat Shahbaz in 1973 at the age of 23. He then allegedly married model Aaliya Honey in 1993. In the same year, he got hitched to Nilofar Khosa.

    In 2003, he married author Tehmeena Durrani before tying the knot with Kalsoom Hayi.

    Reports claim that he had secretly married Aaliya Honey, Nilofar Khosa and Kalsoom Hayi while he legally tied the knot with Nusrat and Durrani.

    Coming back to Sharif, he became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after ex-PM Imran Khan ousted through no confidence vote.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Shahbaz Sharif is married to seven women, rumours on social media claimed along with a picture of newly-elected Pakistan PM with seven women.

    Conclusion

    Shahbaz Sharif is not living with his seven wives in Pakistan.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 22:46 [IST]
    X