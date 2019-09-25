  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nuclear energy still challenge as India not member of NSG: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India not being a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group is hindering its ability to get necessary fuel supply for producing nuclear energy and if this problem is solved, the country could become a model for the rest of the world.

    One challenge that still confronts us is nuclear energy, Modi said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "We are not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and due to this we dont really have the ability to get the necessary fuel supply for producing nuclear energy," Modi said during a Q&A session at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here.

    ["Want to invest in urbanisation, come to India" says Modi at Global Business Forum]

    He said if India gets a solution on this front, then the country could be a model in this area for the rest of the world. China has repeatedly blocked India's entry into the 48-member grouping which regulates the global nuclear commerce.

    Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should be allowed to enter the organisation. India is not a signatory of the NPT.

    PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue