NASA shares stunning footage of earth captured by Artemis 1, internet amused

Washington, Nov 16: NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, which will test the capabilities of both Orion and the SLS rocket on its journey to orbit the Moon captured stunning pictures of our planet Earth.

"As NASA_Orion begins the Artemis I mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of our home planet," tweeted NASA on its official twitter handle.

The 24-second video shows the Earth receding behind the rocket moving at more than 22,600 mph (36,370 kmph) to propel the Orion spacecraft on the path to Moon.

As @NASA_Orion begins the #Artemis I mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of our home planet. pic.twitter.com/Pzk3PDt7sd — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 16, 2022

NASA on Wednesday launched Artemis I mission to the moon rocket on a test flight for the first time, ushering in a new era of exploration for the space agency. The mission is a first step toward Artemis I, which is going to result in the first human missions to the Moon in the 21st century and the first since 1972.

NASA managed to plug a fuel leak while fuelling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Artemis I - is expected to pave the way for NASA to one day send astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in the 1970s.

"I could muster no words, but just gaze in amazement," said a Twitter user.

Simply amazing! Thank you, and well done!!! — B58Husker (@B58Husker) November 16, 2022

"Unbelievably beautiful. And so sad that down there we humans are devoted to destroy ourselves. I hope we fail to," another said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 19:11 [IST]