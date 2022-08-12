Is Elon Musk starting his own social media platform amid legal tussle with Twitter?

Elon Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

oi-Deepika S

New York, Aug 12: Elon Musk, currently embroiled in a legal battle with social media giant Twitter, has hinted at launching a potential new social media platform.

It is a well-known fact that Musk wants to dominate the world's social media space and his sensational 44 billion dollars offer to buy Twitter earlier this year, is an example.

However, even though the much-public deal is now off the table and Musk is facing a lawsuit over backtracking on his offer, the Tesla chief still looks to foray into the social media space.

While responding to a question to one of his 103 million followers, the Tesla CEO revealed the name of the apparent site.

"Have you thought about creating your own social platform? If Twitter deal doesn't come through?" the "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley" Twitter account asked.

"X.com," came Musk's reply.

X.com was initially an online bank that was co-founded by Musk in 1999. The company eventually merged with another payment system and became PayPal in 2002.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.