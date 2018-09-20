Family, neighbours hold early X-mas for 2-year-old who has incurable cancer

Cincinnati, Sept 20: When two-year-old Brody Allen's parents were told that he has a rare brain cancer and would not survive beyond two months, they decided to organise an early Christmas since their son would not get to see the actual one. They planned accordingly and what is pleasantly stunning is that entire neighbourhood in Ohio also joined the celebrations to make the most for the little soul. A tree was put up and decorations were put up in place, the New York Times reported.

Brody's big sister McKenzie Allen said the boy had no idea about when is Christmas and when he woke up to see the Christmas tree, he started enjoying it, thinking the celebration time is here indeed.

The two-year-old boy's health condition has deteriorated so much that he doesn't have the energy level of a peer and especially using his left arm and leg. He likes to stay outside and moved around by his siblings in the neighbourhood in Colerain Township, a Cincinnati suburb.

When Brody complained of dizziness in May, his parents took him to a doctor who suspected it was an ear infection. But then when he underwent more tests at Children's Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer which is beyond repair.