    Coronavirus outbreak: President Donald Trump slams China on its Covid-19 death toll

    Washington, Apr 19: US President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts over the official number of deaths in China due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and claimed that the fatalities were way ahead of the United States.

    President Trump's comments come two days after another 1,300 fatalities were added to the official count in the Wuhan, where the outbreak began. The revision of death toll has put China's overall death toll to more than 4,600.

    Social distancing rules should be same for Ramzan, Easter: Donald Trump

    Addressing the media, President Trump said, "We are not number one; China is number one just so you understand. They are way ahead of us in terms of death. It's not even close."

    According to the President, highly-developed healthcare systems of the UK, France, Belgium, Italy and Spain had high fatality rates, the China was O.33.

    reacting to these figures, PResident Trump asserted that the actual number of fatalities was much more than the official Chinese death toll figures and termed it "unrealistic".

    "You know it, I know it and they know it, but you don't want to report it. Why?" he asked. "You will have to explain that. Someday I will explain it."

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
    X