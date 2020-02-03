  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: China says 'urgently needs' medical masks to tackle virus

    By
    |

    Beijing, Feb 03: China on Monday said it "urgently needs" protective medical equipment as the death toll in the country from a highly contagious coronavirus passed that of the 2002 SARS crisis, with more than 17,000 infected.

    Fears of the virus have spurred people in the densely-populated country of 1.4 billion to stock up on single-use surgical masks, while frontline medical personnel at the centre of the outbreak have reported equipment shortages.

    Coronavirus: China says urgently needs medical masks to tackle virus
    File Photo

    "What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles," the foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing.

    Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 361 in China

    At full capacity, China's factories are only able to produce around 20 million masks a day, according to the ministry of industry.

    The foreign ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan and Hungary have donated medical supplies.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

      Tian Yulong of the industry ministry said earlier Monday that authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the US, adding that supply and demand in China remained in "tight equilibrium" as factories returned to production after the Lunar New Year lull. He said they were now operating at "between 60 and 70 percent capacity".

      In addition to Hubei, the province of more than 50 million people at the centre of the outbreak, several other provinces and cities across China have made it compulsory to wear masks in public as virus fears have grown.

      Anyone with travel history of China since Jan 15 can be quarantined: Govt

      These include Guangdong -- China's most populous province -- plus Sichuan, Jiangxi, Liaoning and the city of Nanjing, with a combined population of more than 300 million.

      The death toll from the coronavirus soared past 360 on Monday, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, although SARS killed a higher percentage of people infected.

      More INFECTION News

      Read more about:

      infection death toll coronavirus china

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X