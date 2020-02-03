  • search
    Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 361 in China

    By
    |

    Beijing, Feb 03: The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with reporting 57 new deaths on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.

    According to the China's Hubei health authority, the death toll has exceeded that of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, where 349 people in mainland China lost lives. The authorities have also confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600.

    Death toll in Coronavirus outbreak rises to 361 in China
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the number of confirmed cases will keep rising as thousands of people from suspected cases are yet to be tested.

    Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese, foreigners residing in China

    As of now, reportedly, 9,618 people have been hospitalised, out of which 478 people are in critical condition.

    The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December 2019 and since then it had spread to more than 25 countries.

    On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures.

