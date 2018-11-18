California Wildfires: Remains of five more people found, death toll rises to 76

Sacramento, Nov 18: The death toll from the "Camp Fire" in Northern California has increased to 76 on Sunday while the number of people unaccounted for increased to 1,276.

The blaze is now 55 percent contained after consuming more than 149,000 acres.

Authorities said that they found five more bodies Saturday in Northern California's Camp Fire, bringing the death toll to 76.

President Trump visited homes destroyed by the Camp Fire in northern California, and then toured the devastation of the Woolsey fire in Malibu.

More than 1,000 people are reported to be missing, although officials say that figure could fluctuate.

Firefighters have been racing against time. Firefighters issued a red flag warning, which is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior, Saturday night into Sunday. Winds up to 50 mph and low humidity are possible.