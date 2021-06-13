Brazil: Woman 'cuts off husband's private parts' and cooks it after killing him

Brazil sends aircraft to collect COVID-19 vaccines; India says export 'may take some time'

Rio de Janeiro, June 13: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman has been arrested in Brazil for killing her husband after an argument with him and cutting off his private parts and then cooking it.

The woman identified as Dayane Cristina Rodrigues Machado is currently under police custody.

According to a report, Christina Sao lives with her husband Andre in Gonkalo. There was often a rift between the two.

As soon as the police came to know about the murder, Officers were called in and found victim's lifeless, naked and mutilated body inside.

In fact, the two had been together for the past 10 years, but in the meantime they had separated before two years ago. However, after that, they started living together again.

They have an eight-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, and they ran a pizzeria together. However, it is not clear if the children were present at the time of the crime.

During the interrogation woman revealed that she had cut off his penis and cooked it in soybean oil in a frying pan.

The incident took place at around 4 am after the couple had argued about splitting up, according to reports.

The cops seized a kitchen knife from the scene believed to be the one she used to kill her husband with and subsequently dismember him.