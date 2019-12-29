  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Youth Congress activists protest near UP Bhawan against police 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The youth wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here against police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Youth Congress activists protest near UP Bhawan against police manhandling Priyanka Gandhi

    The protesters were detained by Delhi police personnel as soon as they tried to march towards the UP Bhawan from the nearby Assam Bhawan in South Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, who lead the protesters, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should immediately resign for the "shameful" behaviour of the state police with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    UP Police rejects Priyanka Gandhi's manhandling allegations

    "The UP government has sent many people in jails and now the state police is manhandling senior political leaders. It has lost all moral and social right to remain in power," IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey alleged.

    The alleged incident occurred in Lucknow on Saturday when the Congress leader was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18. UP Police has termed the allegations "false".

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
