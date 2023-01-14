Tarn Taran terror strike: Terrorist Pannun of SJF hiding in the US reaches out to accused

Will send terrorist to kill TN Governor R N Ravi says DMK leader

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Oneindia Staff

A war of words has broken out between the DMK and BJP after Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi skipped some portions of the government prepared speech in his address. The DMK then moved a resolution against this while calling it a deviation

New Delhi, Jan 14: The spokesperson of the DMK, Shivaji Krishnamurthy has kicked up a row after he said that he would send a terrorist to kill Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi.

The statement comes in the wake of the ongoing row between the Governor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, R N Ravi.

Krishnamurthy said at a meeting that the CM has asked them not to scold the Governor. Had he read the speech properly, I would have placed flowers on his feet and thanked him with folded hands. However I do not have the rights to slap him with a slipper if he refuses to say Ambedkar's name. If he deny saying his name, you go to Kashmir. We will send a terrorist and shoot and kill him, the DMK leader also said.

The BJP which took offence to the remarks has called for strict action.

Over speech row with M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi walks out

BJP leader, Narayan Thirupathy said that the police have to investigate what terrorist link the DMK has. He said in his speech that we will send the governor Kashmir and will send a terrorist to Kashmir. We means who asked the BJP leader. I think the DMK leader is speaking with the blessings of CM Stalin, the BJP leader also added.

Thirupathy also said that if Tamil Nadu police has the spine, they should arrest Krishnamurthy. He should be arrested under the Goonda Act and put in jail, he also said.

On January 9, Tamil Nadu's Governor reportedly deviated from the government prepared address to the state assembly. Governor Ravi skipped certain portions in his address to the legislature and made some other remarks.

Stalin then moved a resolution agains the deviation even as R N Ravi walked out of the assembly.

In presence of Kerala minister, R N Ravi says Governor is not a rubber stamp

With this, the many took to Twitter to trend #getoutrravi. Many called for the ouster of Governor Ravi from the state.

The state BJP however maintained that the resolution against R N Ravi is amateurish and disrespectful in nature.