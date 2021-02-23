'Delhi now not far from Dispur, it's at your doorstep': PM Modi in Assam

Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton': PM Modi hits out at Mamata in Hooghly over ‘cut money’ culture

We aim to eliminate Tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed webinar on budget implementation relating to Health Sector. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the budget allocated to the health sector in this year's budget is unprecedented.

"World has noted strength shown by India's health sector during COVID-19 pandemic. We ail to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025. Wearing masks, early diagnosis and treatment are also important in its prevention," PM Modi said.

"To keep India healthy, we're working on four main things-prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, building health infrastructure and increase in quality and quantity of healthcare professionals, to work in a focused manner," PM Modi said.

Over 1.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India: Health ministry

The Prime Minister further said that the world's trust in India's health sector is at a new high. "We have to be prepared for the increasing demand for the 'Made in India' vaccines," PM Modi added.

"From medical equipment to medicines, From ventilators to vaccines, From scientific research to surveillance infrastructure, From doctors to epidemiologist, We have to pay attention to all so that the country is better prepared for any health crisis in the future," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by stating that the budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary and it shows the commitment towards this sector. "COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future," PM Modi said.