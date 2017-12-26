Vasundhara Raje should resign, protestors demand at demonstration against mob lynching

Rajasthan Love Jihad : Activist stage protest in Delhi demanding Vasundhara Raje's resignation

Activists, student leaders, citizens of the national capital on December 26 gathered at Bikaner House in Delhi to demand stricter action by the state on those indulging in incidents of mob lynching. The protestors also alleged that the Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is not following the Constitution and should resign. Rajasthan, under the leadership of Raje, has seen a string of such acts - from Pehlu Khan to Ummer Khan and the last victim to mob lynching being Afrazul, who hailed from West Bengal.

Recently, a video which showed a man been hacked and burnt by another man in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district went viral on social media. The man who was seen committing the crime appeared to be fearless and looked confident while justifying his brutality as beneficial for the country.

The murderer Sambhulal Regar in another video said about how he was trying to cleanse the society of Islamic terrorism. It has also been found that Sambhu Lal would be spent a lot of such videos earlier and wanted to kill Pakistan's Hafeez Saeed.

What was more shocking that protests were held so that Shambhu Lal was not booked for the crime and his supporters had taken to the street to save him. As Kavita Krishnan, CPI(M) polit-bureau member in one of the articles pointed out that it is the outspread of immense hatred that gives birth to Shambhu Lal Regars in different parts of the country, and then the state support nurtures the Regars.

There have been numerous protests in different parts of the country, but no strict action has been taken in any of the cases of lynching. Pehlu Khan's dying declaration in which he had taken the name of accused was ignored. And the accused walked scot free.

At the protest today, talking to Oneindia, one of the activists said, "It doesn't matter whether or not this protest is going to yield any result or not, but at least the government will understand that not everybody is going to tolerate religious extremism,"

Social activist Nadeem Khan, Student leader Umar Khalid, and former JNUSU President Mohit Pandey were also seen protesting at the demonstration.

