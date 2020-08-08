YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh amid Rajasthan political crisis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje met senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state.

    Vasundhara Raje
    Vasundhara Raje

    Raje, who is in the national capital for the last few days, met BJP president J P Nadda on Friday. She had also met the party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. However, there was no official word on what transpired in these meetings.

    Raje's interactions with the party's top brass assume significance as she has largely maintained silence and kept away from BJP meetings in Jaipur since the crisis within the Congress government in the state erupted last month.

    Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Many believe that Gehlot still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of having a majority.

    The state assembly is meeting from August 14 and Gehlot may call for a trust vote. While a section of the BJP has been keen to topple the Gehlot government with support of the Congress rebels, sources claim that Raje has not been very enthusiastic about it.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan vasundhara raje rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue