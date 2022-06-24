Raje takes a dig on Congress and development

YouTube
    Jaipur, Jun 24: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday targeted the Congress, saying development halts whenever it comes to power.

    Exuding confidence of winning next year's Assembly polls in the state, she said the BJP will get the stalled work completed after coming to power.

    Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje

    Raje, who is also the BJP's national vice-president, was speaking at a programme organised on the death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mount Abu.

    According to a statement issued here, Raje while pointing to the Assembly elections to be held at the end of next year, said after one and a half years, the BJP government will be formed and the stalled works will be completed.

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 10:58 [IST]
    X