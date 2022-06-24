Rajasthan first: Vasundhara Raje reacts for first time after crisis outbreak

Sometimes silence is louder than words, says Shekhawat on Vasundhara Raje

Raje takes a dig on Congress and development

India

oi-PTI

Jaipur, Jun 24: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday targeted the Congress, saying development halts whenever it comes to power.

Exuding confidence of winning next year's Assembly polls in the state, she said the BJP will get the stalled work completed after coming to power.

Raje, who is also the BJP's national vice-president, was speaking at a programme organised on the death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mount Abu.

According to a statement issued here, Raje while pointing to the Assembly elections to be held at the end of next year, said after one and a half years, the BJP government will be formed and the stalled works will be completed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 10:58 [IST]