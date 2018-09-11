Urdu version of PM’s Exam Warriors to be released by Rishi Kapoor and others on September 15

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Urdu version of the Exam Warriors of the book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be released on September 15, 2018 by Film Actor Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and famous film producer Muzaffar Ali who has the credit of producing film like Umrao Jaan and many others. The book will be released in the presence of a slew of cabinet ministers in the Modi government.

The book will be launched at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi where the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive was organized recently. Besides Rishi Kapoor, Muzaffar ALi and Annu Kapoor, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Textile Smriti Irani, Union Minority Works Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and president India Islamic Cultural Centre Sirajuddin Qureshi will also be present at the release.

Exam Warriors is the book by Narendra Modi which is an inspiring book for the youth. It is written in a fun and interactive manner, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises, this book will be a friend not only in acing exams but also in facing life. The book is non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors is a handy guide for students in India and across the world.