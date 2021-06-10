UAE based accused facilitated Kerala Gold Smuggling through import cargo addressed to consulate diplomats

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: The National Investigation Agency which made a crucial arrest in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case said that the accused had facilitated the smuggling through import cargo addressed to diplomats in UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA arrested fuugitive Muhammed Mansoor P D (37), a resident of Kozhikode, following his arrival at the Calicut International Airport from Dubai. The case on hand pertains to the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 2020 at the Air Cargo of Trivandrum International

Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin.

The baggage wad addressed to the Charge D' Affaires of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The NIA had taken up the investigation and subsequently a chargesheet was filed against 20 persons under provisions of the UA (P) Act.

Investigation in the case revealed that Mohammed Mansoor while being in UAE, had conspired with the charge-sheeted accused Mohammed Shafi P and others to facilitate smuggling of gold to India, through import cargo addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the fugitive Mansoor. He was produced before the special NIA Court, Kochi and has been taken on 5 days NIA custody.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 8:25 [IST]